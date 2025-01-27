NBA Nabs Fake Lawyer In Delta State

Share

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Udu Branch, Delta State, led by David Omage has apprehended a fake lawyer, Olubuwe Ossai Silas.

Silas has been impersonating a lawyer , Simon Sabuke and was caught in the act at a business center in Orugbo Plaza, Ovwian.

Silas was found transplanting a scanned lawyer’s seal onto a document and preparing legal papers under other lawyers’ names.

He attempted to resist arrest, but the NBA members quickly overpowered him and contacted the Ovwian Police Division.

Edmund Odohisi, Chairman of the NBA Udu Branch, celebrated the successful operation, revealing that a formal complaint had been filed at the Ovwian Police Station, where Silas is currently being held. He assured that the case would be thoroughly investigated.

“This incident reinforces our zero-tolerance policy toward quacks in the legal profession.

The law will be fully enforced to deter others from engaging in similar activities”, Odohisi stated Odohisi also highlighted the branch’s ongoing efforts to tackle impersonation, citing earlier warnings against the unlawful use of NBA car stickers by nonlawyers.

