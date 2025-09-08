NBA Moves To Tie 2026 Licenses, Seals To CPD Compliance

The Nigerian Bar Association – Institute of Continuing Legal Education (NBA-ICLE) has announced that every lawyer must obtain at least five (5) Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points to renew their practice licences and obtain official seals for the 2026 legal year. This new requirement reflects a global shift in professional regulation, where continuing education is a condition for maintaining active practice.

Jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, United States, and South Africa have long enforced similar standards, ensuring lawyers remain equipped to meet the demands of evolving legal practice. CPD, or Continuing Professional Development, refers to structured learning programmes designed to expand lawyers’ knowledge, sharpen practice skills, and reinforce ethical and professional standards.

In Nigeria, CPD points are assigned to accredited training programmes based on their duration, subject matter, and relevance. For example, a two-hour structured session may qualify for one CPD point. Lawyers are required to accumulate and document their participation to meet the five-point threshold for licence renewal.

Analysts argued the NBA-ICLE’s move underscores the importance of professional competence in a fast-changing legal environment, saying lawyers today must grapple with emerging areas such as financial technology regulation, arbitration, energy law, data protection, and ESG compliance.

Mandatory CPD is also expected to enhance the credibility of the Nigerian legal profession, particularly in crossborder transactions where international clients demand demonstrable standards of excellence.