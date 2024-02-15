NBA Kicks Against Agreement Allowing UK Lawyers to Practise in Nigeria

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has kicked against the Federal Government’s bilateral agreement with the United Kingdom, allowing Brit- ish lawyers to practise in Nigeria. Nigeria and the UK had on Tuesday formalised a new trade agreement to boost trade and investment between both countries. The agreement tagged “Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP)” is also expected to unlock new opportunities for UK and Nigerian businesses. The aspect of the agreement that bothers the NBA will commit Nigeria to work towards allowing UK lawyers to practise in Nigeria without any hindrance.

Many Nigerian lawyers fear that it will considerably increase the import of legal services to Nigeria to their disadvantage. The NBA in a statement issued in Abuja said the agreement puts Nigeria at a disadvantage. “We want to make it very clear that the ETIP agreement, in so far as it relates to legal services, is unacceptable in its entirety. The NBA will take all necessary measures provided by our laws in support of our position on this matter. “The agreement will compromise our legal space.”

NBA President, Yakubub Maikayau (SAN) wondered why the Nigerian government would take such a decision: “It is, indeed, unfortunate that this tragic reminder of our colonial past is be- ing gleefully celebrated at the highest level of the government of Nigeria. What is more disheartening is the fact that a decision of this magnitude that adversely affects the well-being and livelihood of millions of Nigerians, could be taken without any consultation, especially with the Nigerian Bar Association. “The NBA had no foreknowledge or inclination of the text of the said agreement.

We could not therefore have contributed to it. I have since assuming office as president of the NBA clearly opposed any agreement that will compromise our legal space at all the meetings.” The NBA president further submitted that a provision of the agreement is reminiscent of “our colonial past.” “I emphasised that we are not yet at a place for such an agreement and that even if we are to enjoy reciprocity with the UK (which is not an acceptable position), the knowledge and skills gap is so wide that we cannot favourably compete with the lawyers from the UK.”

Maikyau added: “It is truly tragic that while the government of the UK is seeking opportunities for its own lawyers beyond its constrained environment, the government of Nigeria is attempting to deprive Nigerian lawyers and their millions of dependants of means of livelihood. “To embark on such a venture without recourse to the NBA is the height of insensitivity to the plight of the legal profession in Nigeria, and this is totally unacceptable,” the statement noted.