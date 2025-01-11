NBA Ikeja launches i-Witness Platform to Combat Judicial Corruption, Enhance Efficiency

Share

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja branch, has unveiled a new online platform called “i-Witness” to tackle corruption and inefficiencies in the judiciary.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Adeniyi Quadri-led executive of the branch, is part of broader reforms aimed at improving court practices and service delivery to lawyers.

In a statement signed by the branch secretary, Ayodeji Olabiwonnu, the i-Witness platform, which is a feature of the branch’s upgraded website, allows members to report live incidents of corruption, inefficiency, and harassment in the judiciary.

“Reports can include pictorial and video evidence of bribe-seeking, dereliction of duty, delayed court sittings without notice, and other issues affecting legal practice in courts, registries, and security agencies.

“This initiative energizes the collaborative efforts of the Branch and the leadership of the Bench to combat inefficiency, corruption, and other impediments to practice,” Olabiwonnu stated.

Other initiatives announced by the branch include the operation of a fully digital secretariat, online payment systems, and streamlined processes for obtaining letters of good standing.

According to Olabiwonnu, the new digital systems eliminate the need for in-person visits to the Bar Centre for payments or document collection, making transactions seamless and transparent.

The Chairman of the branch, Adeniyi Quadri, reaffirmed the branch’s commitment to transparency and accountability, emphasizing that these changes aim to make secretariat services more efficient while reducing stress for members.

