NBA Ibadan Urges Makinde To Strengthen Security Amid Rising Kidnappings

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan Branch, has raised alarm over escalating kidnapping cases in Oyo State, urging Governor Seyi Makinde and security agencies to urgently overhaul the state’s security architecture.

NBA Ibadan Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Lawal, issued the warning during a press briefing at the Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku, ahead of the 2025 NBA Ibadan Law Week, which starts Friday, December 12.

Lawal lamented that Oyo State, once considered one of the safest in Nigeria, has seen declining security due to weakened vigilance and failing structures. He cited recent kidnappings, including the abduction of a cleric’s daughter and four others in Ibadan within two weeks, as evidence that insecurity is approaching residents’ doorsteps.

“The state government must urgently reassess and strengthen its security framework. The kidnapping of a lady in front of her house shows that no one is safe anymore,” Lawal said, calling on the Commissioner of Police to rejig the state’s security architecture to protect lives and property.

The NBA Ibadan Law Week, running from December 12 to 17, will combine professional development sessions, intellectual discussions, and social engagements, including welcoming newly admitted lawyers. Former Ibadan NBA Chairman and ex-Oyo State Attorney-General, Oluseun Abimbola (SAN), confirmed the participation of dignitaries, including the governor and members of the executive council.