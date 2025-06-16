NBA-HRI Condemns Alleged Abuse Of Teenager By Judge’s Wife

Share

The Nigerian Bar Association Human Rights Institute (NBA-HRI) has condemned the heinous abuse and inhumane treatment of Miss Bashariya, a 14-year-old internally displaced girl from Zamfara State, who was reportedly subjected to physical and psychological torture while working as a domestic help in Abuja.

According to widely circulated reports and disturbing video evidence, Bashariya, whose family fled banditry and resettled in an IDP camp near Gwiwa Eka, was hired by one, Fauziya, the wife of Abubakar Zaki Esq. a judge in Sokoto.

It was alleged that since her arrival in Abuja, this vulnerable child was subjected to starvation, physical abuse, and torture—including being burned with fire—all of which amount to grave human rights violations and criminal conduct.

The most troubling aspect of this matter is the reported threat issued to Bashariya’s parents, warning them against seeking justice and allegedly claiming “nothing can or would be done”.

In a statement, the 3rd Vice-President of NBA-HRI, Zainab Aminu Garba, condemned Fauziya’s action, saying such impunity is unacceptable and against the rule of law. The statement reads: “We declared in strongest possible terms that no one is above the law—not even judicial officers or their family members.

We categorically denounce this abuse of privilege, position, and authority to oppress the most vulnerable in society. “We demand the following: the Immediate arrest and prosecution of Mrs. Fauziya and any accomplices involved in this cruel abuse of a minor;

“A thorough and impartial investigation by law enforcement authorities, with ovesight by the National Human Rights Commission and child protection agencies; “Protective custody and medical attention for Bashariya, to help her heal and recover from the trauma she has suffered; “Disciplinary review of the conduct of Abubakar Zaki Esq., given the severity of the allegations involving his household and the implied abuse of power; “Payment of Bashariya’s school fees up to university level”.

The NBA-HRI also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting and defending the rights of every Nigerian, especially children, women and displaced persons who are most vulnerable to exploitation and abuse. “We call on all relevant authorities, civil society organizations, and members of the legal profession to rise in defence of Bashariya and to ensure that justice is not only done, but seen to be done”, Garba added.

