NBA Honours Falana, Awelewa, Others On Meritorious Excellence Award

…as recipient lauds Oyebanji’s Giant Strides

The wife of Lagos Lawyer and human rights activist, Mrs Funmi Falana, SAN, and the former boss in Ekiti State Broadcasting Service (BSES), Barrister Sina Awelewa have received an award of excellence at the 2023 dinner party award organized by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The NBA also bestowed an award on the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dayo Apata SAN.

The dinner party and Award ceremony were held on Tuesday at the Chief Wole Olanipekun Bar Center, Ikere High Court, Ikere-Ekiti.

The legal practitioners used the occasion to celebrate outstanding achievers from various fields, acknowledging their contributions and impact on society.

In his welcome address, Dr Asiwaju Michael Afolayan from the faculty of law at Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU) highlighted “the virtues of Simplicity, humility, courage, and resilience exhibited by the awardees. he urged the youth “to emulate these qualities”, stressing that” Challenges should never lead to the Consideration of drastic measures like suicide.”

Responding, Barrister Awelewa who the NBA leadership recognized said the award would spur him to do more for the Association and humanity and urged the up-and-coming lawyers to imbibe the spirit of dedication and honesty in the discharge of their duties.

Awelewa warned the youth “to shun the get-rich-quick mentality saying such could put their career in jeopardy.”

He equally admonished the well-to-do and influential members of the society to attend to the rising menace of poverty in the land.

Barrister Awelewa commended the State governor, Biodun Oyebanji for “his giant strides in governance” but urged him to do more in fighting poverty at the grassroots.

“Today is one of my happiest days in life. I am grateful to the leadership of the NBA Ikere-Ekiti branch for recognizing me even though, I am a foundation member.

“I have assisted many members of this branch individually and collectively too. And I am proud to be associated with the Association.

“I have also given out scholarships to six students from Ilawe-Ekiti and Ikere-Ekiti as rewards for their brilliant academic performances.

“Sina Awelewa Foundation has been giving out scholarships to many students both at the secondary school level and tertiary institutions in the last few years. Many less privileged and the needy have been empowered by the Foundation.

“I am doing this, not because I am that rich or looking for political gains, but because God has blessed me in a miraculous way, and feel one of the ways to appreciate God’s grace upon my life is to touch lives.

Barr Sina Awelewa at the occasion presented scholarship awards to students and advised them to face their studies. gratitude for the award and pledge an unwavering commitment to intensify efforts in elevating people from poverty to prosperity.

He added that the “Importance of journalist in the state couldn’t be underestimated because of their role in keeping the government and the governed adequately informed”. Awelewa therefore promised to promote the ideas of journalism in the state.