NBA Hails Dismissal Of Sergeant Linked To Judge’s Abduction

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yenagoa Branch, has praised the Bayelsa State Police Command for its swift dismissal of Sergeant Obrientele Ebiarede over his alleged role in the abduction of Bayelsa State High Court Judge, Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro.

In a statement, the Branch Chairman, Clement B. Kekemeke hailed the move as “timely and courageous,” stressing that it sends a clear message that criminal acts—particularly those targeting the judiciary—will not be tolerated. Kekemeke commended the arrest of eight additional suspects—six men and two women—linked to the crime, and pledged the NBA’s prosecutorial support, while closely monitoring the case to ensure justice is delivered.

“This case goes beyond Justice Omukoro. It is about the integrity of our justice system and the safety of every judicial officer.

The NBA will not rest until all those responsible are brought to book”, Kekemeke stated. Police investigations revealed that Sergeant Ebiarede, from Foutorugbene in Ekeremor Local Government Area, deserted his duty post for over 30 days and allegedly provided logistics for the judge’s abduction.

Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu declared him a deserter under Section 398(1) of the Police Act and Regulations, 2020, and confirmed that a motorcycle used to aid the kidnappers was recovered from a suspect’s residence.

Authorities have circulated alerts nationwide for Ebiarede’s arrest, suspended his salary, and reaffirmed their commitment to cleansing the force of rogue officers. Justice Omukoro was abducted in June and held captive for 13 days.

Though no ransom was reportedly paid, the kidnappers initially demanded ₦300 million in foreign currency. Governor Douye Diri confirmed the arrest of the perpetrators during a State Executive Council meeting on July 23, 2025.