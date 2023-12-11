The National Executive Council of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBANEC) at its just concluded meeting has revealed that lawyers new scale of charges have been gazetted. Consequently, it is a professional misconduct for a lawyer to charge arbitrary fees contrary to the Act. The Lawyers Remuneration Committee further recommended that Branches should have a Remuneration Committee to monitor compliance and complaints.

Other key issues discussed and approved at the meeting included the payment of N14,223,640.44 to vendors owed by 2022 ECNBA. The General Secretary also qreported that car stickers will soon be rolled out with lawyers name, Branch and other personal details. NEC further reported that the NBA App is now available on Google playstore.

Members of the association are encouraged to download the new app and transact all businesses NBA gazettes lawyers new scale of charges with the national secretariat, including but not limited to payment of BPF, registration for AGC, find a lawyer, complaints, recommendations,, among others.