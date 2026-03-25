NBA Faults Sowore’s Conduct In Abuja Court

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has outrightly condemned the conduct of the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, during a court proceeding in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that drama unfolded at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, March 24, when Sowore clashed with a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) while attempting to address journalists inside the courtroom.

In a video making rounds on social media, the lawyer could be seen confronting Sowore, insisting that the courtroom was not an appropriate venue for a press briefing.

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Condemning his conduct in a press statement issued on Wednesday by the NBA President, Mr Yakubu Maikyau, described Sowore’s behaviour as “inappropriate and disrespectful” to the sanctity of the court.

He noted that while every citizen has the right to express grievances, such actions must be carried out within the confines of the law and with due regard for judicial institutions.

According to him, “any conduct capable of disrupting court proceedings or undermining the dignity of the judiciary would not be condoned”.

The NBA President further urged legal practitioners and members of the public to uphold courtroom decorum at all times, stressing that respect for the rule of law remains critical to the country’s democracy.