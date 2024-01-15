NBA expresses concern over insecurity in Bwari environs

The Bwari branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (Cradle Bar) has expressed concerns over the escalating level of insecurity in Bwari and its surrounding areas. This was contained in a statement issued by its Chairman, Paul Daudu.

In the statement, Daudu maintained that the safety of residents and NBA members in the affected areas is of paramount importance to the Cradle Bar. The statement reads: “The safety and well-being of the residents, including our members who reside and practice law in this community, is of paramount importance to us. “In recent months, there has been a disturbing increase in criminal activities ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, and other violent crimes. These incessant incidents of insecurity are not only causing distress among our members and residents, but also hampering economic activities and social cohesion in our community. “As an association of legal practitioners, we firmly believe in upholding the rule of law and guaranteeing the safety and security of every individual within our jurisdiction. It is disheartening to witness the erosion of peace in Bwari and it’s environs and constant threat faced by its residents on a daily basis. We can no longer sleep with closed eyes. “We wish to state unequivocally that Bwari Area Council is home to some critical national assets like JAMB, Nigerian Law School Headquarters, Veritas University, amongst others. . “NBA Bwari calls upon the relevant law enforcement agencies, particularly the Nigerian Police Force, to take immediate and decisive actions to restore law and order in Bwari and its environs. We urge them to prioritize the security needs of our community, reinforce their presence, and intensify their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of these criminal acts.

“Furthermore, we implore the government at all levels to increase investments in the security sector, provide necessary resources and logistical support to law enforcement agencies, and implement sustainable strategies to combat this menace. Collaborative efforts between the community, the police, and other security agencies are vital in effectively addressing these challenges. “NBA Bwari remains committed to working together with relevant stakeholders, including the government, traditional leaders, community organizations, and security agencies, to ensure the restoration of peace and security in Bwari. We will actively participate in initiatives aimed at fostering dialogue, promoting lawfulness, and enhancing the security infrastructure within our community. “Finally, we appeal to our members and other residents of Bwari and its surrounding areas to remain vigilant and proactive in reporting any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities. Our collective efforts will play a crucial role in building a safer and more secure environment for all”.