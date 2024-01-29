NBA Drags Musawa, Ogungbe To Court Over NYSC Certificate

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has dragged the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, and the CEO of Kennis Music, Kenny Ogungbe, to court for allegedly violating the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Act.

The organisation is asking the court to compel the NYSC to render invalid the certificates given to Musawa and Ogungbe. This is due to the allegation that issuing these certificates directly contravened the provisions of NYSC Act Cap N84.LFN 2024, potentially leading to severe consequences.

The plaintiffs in the suit marked FCH/ABJ/05/90/2024 are the Chairman, NBA-SPIDEL, John Aikpokpo-Martins, and Secretary, NBA-SPIDEL, Funmi Adeogun.

Musawa, Ogungbe, NYSC, and the Federal Government of Nigeria are the first to fourth defendants in the suit. The plaintiffs alleged that mobilising Musawa and Ogungbe for the mandatory one-year national youth service after exceeding 30 years of age was unlawful, illegal, and an insult to patriotism.

They also alleged that Musawa and Ogungbe’s purported national service and the certificates of service purportedly issued by the NYSC were null and void.

The plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that “By the provisions of Sections 2(1), 12(1), and 13(1) of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap. N84 LFN 2004, the 1st and 2nd defendants are not entitled to be engaged as employees by any employer of labour or services (including the Federal Government of Nigeria) without first possessing and presenting their certificates of National Youth Service.

“A declaration that the 1st defendant is not entitled to continue to hold the exalted office of Honourable Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or any public office in Nigeria after violently violating with flagrant impunity the provisions of Sections 2(1), 12(1), and 13(1) of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap. N84, LFN 2004.”