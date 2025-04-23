NBA Decries Arson Attack On Ilesa High Court, Calls For Thorough Probe

Share

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Osogbo branch has condemned the recent arson attack on the Osun State High Court in Ilesa, which resulted in the destruction of court’s documents and infrastructure.

The NBA said it was worrisome that such dastardly attack was happening again for the second time, having recorded one few years ago in court three where the chambers of the judge was razed down.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Yemi Abiona, and made available to New Telegraph, in Osogbo, the NBA described the incident as a “heinous attack” that poses a serious threat to justice delivery and the rule of law.

The Association queried the motive behind the attack, describing it as handiwork of faceless cowards and ignorants. “Though the cause of this arson is still subject to investigation, but from indication, the inferno can not be an act of God.

We only wonders what the perpetrators intends to achieve by setting fire on court rooms where documents are kept”, the statement reads.

The NBA commended Governor Ademola Adeleke’s swift response, directing thorough investigations and increased security measures.

