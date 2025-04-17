NBA Faults Rivers Sole Administrator Over Alleged Disregard To Rule Of Law

Share

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Thursday, reacted to the State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), accusing him of constitutional violations and undermining democratic governance.

In a press statement issued by the Body of Chairmen, Rivers State Chapter and signed by the 8 Branch Chairmen, the NBA said it was deeply concerned by recent developments in the state under the sole administration model imposed following the declaration of a state of emergency.

The lawyers’ body described the continued interference with constitutionally guaranteed structures including the suspension of elected state officials and recent appointments made by the sole administrator as unlawful, provocative, and injurious to democratic institutions.

The statement emphasized that the NBA, as a body committed to upholding the rule of law, cannot remain silent while the constitutional order is, in their words, brazenly disregarded.

It described the ongoing situation as a threat to Nigeria’s democratic experiment, warning that unchecked overreach by appointed administrators could erode public trust in governance and the legal system.

The Bar Association also called attention to the alleged harassment and intimidation of citizens, especially those who have openly criticized the state of emergency or attempted to protest peacefully.

“The Nigerian Bar Association, Port Harcourt Branch, unequivocally condemns the actions of the Sole Administrator, which, in our view, violate the spirit and letters of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).” the statement added

