NBA Congratulates Lawyers Appointed As Commissioners In Osun

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Osogbo branch has charged the newly appointed legal practitioners in the cabinet of Osun State Government to use their experience and positions to facilitate the establishment of a Division of the Court of Appeal in Osun State.

This according to the NBA is imperative considering the fact that Osun State is the only one in the Southwest without a Division of the appellate Court, making lawyers to travel by roads to Akure in Ondo State to attend to matters.

The NBA’s request is contained in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Saheed Olayemi Abiona and Publicity Secretary, Mr Babarinsa Oladapo to congratulate the four senior Lawyers appointed by Governor Ademola Adeleke as Commissioners in various Ministries in the state.

In the message, the Osogbo branch of the NBA urged the gentlemen Commissioners to continue to show commitment to the growth and progress of legal profession and welfare of lawyers in Osun state.

The NBA submitted that the appointments reaffirm the exceptional capabilities of Lawyers to Oversee and manage diverse areas of human endeavours, as the only learned professionals in the world that posses a unique understanding of the intricacies of law that transcends the boundaries of any sector.

“There is law of everything, and lawyers are trained to know something about “those” everything.”

The statement concludes, “While we pray to God Almighty to grant the learned seniors and colleagues wisdom and courage to steer the affairs of their respective ministries to prosperity, we further assure them of our unwavering support in ensuring that they have successful tenure of office.”

The learned Senior Bar men are:

Wole Jimi-Bada Esq., Hon. Attorney General/ Commissioner for Justice,

Dosu Babatunde Esq., Hon. Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jola Akintola Esq., Hon. Commissioner for Health, and Kolapo Alimi Esq., Hon. Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment.