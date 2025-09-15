NBA Condemns Military’s Abduction Of Suspect After Court Order

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Human Rights Committee Chairman, Lafia Branch, Mohammed Danjuma, has condemned the Nigerian military for openly disregarding a court order in Nasarawa State.

On September 9, a vacation High Court Judge in Nasarawa ordered the immediate production of one, Ahmadu Ahijo, before the court under Section 32 of the Nasarawa State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2018.

Ahijo had already spent eight days in detention without trial over an alleged mischief offence. Following the order, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Doma complied and handed Ahijo to duty officers.

However, the situation escalated when Major Salmanu of the 123 Special Forces Battalion stormed the police headquarters with two truckloads of soldiers.

The troops blocked the entrance and forcefully seized Ahijo, taking him to the military barracks. Sources revealed that Major Salmanu had initially reported the alleged offence to the police but, upon realizing that the matter was headed to court, forcibly took custody of Ahijo, insisting he would handle the issue “the military way.”

Mohammed Danjuma condemned the act as draconian, anti-democratic, and a direct attack on the rule of law. The NBA however called on relevant authorities to safeguard constitutional processes and ensure that every individual enjoys full legal rights, no matter the parties involved.