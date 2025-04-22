NBA Condemns Arson Attack On Ilesa High Court

Share

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Osogbo branch, has condemned the recent arson attack on the Osun State High Court in Ilesa, which resulted in the destruction of court documents and infrastructure.

The NBA expressed concern that such a dastardly attack could occur again, noting that a similar incident took place a few years ago in Court Three, where the judge’s chambers were razed.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr. Yemi Abiona, and made available to New Telegraph in Osogbo, the NBA described the incident as a “heinous attack” that poses a serious threat to justice delivery and the rule of law.

The Association questioned the motive behind the attack, describing it as the handiwork of “faceless cowards and ignoramuses.”

“Though the cause of this arson is still under investigation, indications suggest that the inferno was not an act of God. We wonder what the perpetrators intended to achieve by setting fire to courtrooms where important legal documents are kept,” the statement said.

The NBA commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for his swift response, including directives for a thorough investigation and increased security measures.

“We urge security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” the statement added.

The Association also offered to provide free legal services in the prosecution of those behind the attack and charged the police to leave no stone unturned in their investigation.

The NBA called on the Governor and the judiciary to enhance security at court premises and provide support for affected court staff and stakeholders.

The NBA Osogbo branch reaffirmed its solidarity with colleagues and the judiciary, stressing the need to protect courts and judicial personnel.

“Together, we can uphold the integrity of our justice system,” the statement concluded.

