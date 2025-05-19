New Telegraph

May 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Law
  3. NBA Clarifies Mandatory…

NBA Clarifies Mandatory Dues for Lawyers, Says Only BPF and Branch Dues Required

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has clarified that the only mandatory dues for lawyers are the Bar Practicing Fee (BPF) and the Branch Dues, cautioning that branches do not have the power to deny members access to these dues based on non-compliance with any additional local levies or policies.

This position was made public at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the NBA held in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Addressing the issue, NBA President, Afam Osigwe SAN stated that, “the mandatory dues for lawyers are Bar Practicing Fees and Branch Dues.

Branches have no power to prevent members from paying these dues for non compliance with any additional fees prescribed by branches like Branch insurance policy or welfare policy.

“While branches may adopt other internal welfare or insurance schemes, such cannot be imposed as a condition for paying Branch Dues or exercising membership rights.”

This decision was a response to reports from some branches attempting to enforce compliance with non-mandatory fees.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

CBN: Expanding Financial Inclusion Access With Non-Resident BVN Gateway
Read Next

‘MPC May Keep Interest Rates Unchanged Amid Inflation Slowdown’
Share
Copy Link
×