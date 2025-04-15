NBA Clarifies ₦300m Received From Rivers Govt

Share

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has clarified that the ₦300m it received from the Rivers State Government was a gift and was not tied to any purported hosting right for its Annual General Conference

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the 2025 NBA Conference Planning Committee, Emeka Obegolu (SAN), on Monday, April 14.

Obegolu was reacting to a statement by the Administrator of Rivers State Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.) that the state government paid for the hosting of the NBA 2025 Conference, which was initially fixed to be held in the state capital.

He clarified that the decision to host the conference in Port Harcourt was taken in August 2024 and was not subject to any bidding process or payment of any hosting rights.

The statement further said that because of the enormous cost involved in hosting the NBA Conference, the Planning Committee usually approaches organisations, agencies, and state governments for support, stressing that the support requested was unconditional and not tied to hosting rights or any rights whatsoever.

It clarified that even with such gifts, the host city has no hosting right, and there is no representation by the NBA that the conference must be held in a chosen city.

