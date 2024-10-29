NBA Calls On Tinubu To End Policies Worsening Economic Hardship

Share

In a fervent appeal to the Nigerian government, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikeja Branch has urged President Bola Tinubu to abandon policies it describes as “Anti-people,” citing escalating hardships due to inflation, frequent fuel price hikes, and other economic pressures that are pushing many Nigerians into poverty and insecurity.

The Ikeja Chairman of the NBA, Oluwaseyi Olawumi, voiced these concerns at a press conference held on Tuesday at the Secretariat in Lagos State.

Olawumi highlighted the association’s alarm over policies that have intensified the financial burden on Nigerians, especially on low- and middle-income families who bear the brunt of these economic challenges.

“Inflation is now at its highest in years, reducing purchasing power and disproportionately impacting low- and middle-income families,” Olawumi stated.

He explained that recent fuel price hikes, coupled with a 250% increase in electricity tariffs, have stripped away the economic stability of many Nigerians, with profound implications on their welfare, social justice, mental health, and overall societal stability.

The NBA underscored the ripple effect of these policies on individuals and businesses alike, warning that economic strains threaten the broader stability of Nigerian society.

Olawumi stressed that unchecked inflation and fuel price surges are dismantling the country’s middle class, leading to unprecedented levels of hardship.

In response to these economic hardships, the NBA has put forward a series of recommendations.

These include reviewing the efficacy of existing policies, introducing social safety nets, and subsidizing essential commodities to alleviate the burden on vulnerable populations across Nigeria.

“We recommend that the government scrutinize the effectiveness of current policies in alleviating adversities and adopt strategies that foster economic resilience,” Olawumi noted.

He also urged the government to consider income inequality-focused interventions, which he said could address rising living costs and promote a fairer economic environment for the most affected demographics.

Additionally, the NBA stressed the need for transparent and accountable regulatory oversight in pricing mechanisms, emphasizing that regulatory practices should be designed to prevent exploitation in the fuel and essential goods sectors.

This, according to the association, is crucial to ensure fair pricing for all Nigerians.

In its appeal for long-term solutions, the NBA suggested investments in sustainable energy and robust economic reforms as pathways to reduce inflation and foster economic stability.

Olawumi posited that the government should explore collaborative efforts, including international partnerships, to bolster economic resilience and secure Nigeria’s future prosperity.

“Through a concerted effort with collaborators and progressive interests, we can pave the way for sustainable solutions that ensure economic stability and financial security for individuals and the nation,” he added.

During these economically challenging times, the NBA also emphasized the importance of maintaining access to justice. Rising costs, it argued, should not become a barrier to the legal system.

The association called for continued support for programs that protect citizens’ rights, ensuring that legal recourse remains accessible to all Nigerians, regardless of their financial situation.

“In traversing this unstable terrain, we are steadfast in our belief that informed policy interventions are pivotal in safeguarding the economic welfare of individuals and fortifying our societal fabric against the tides of uncertainty.

“As advocates for justice, the rule of law, and a fairer society, we remain committed to supporting policies that lead to a stable and just economy,” Olawumi concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us: