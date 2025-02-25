NBA Calls For Resumption Of Sittings At Akwa A’Court

Share

…Wants Soludo To Assure National Judiciary on Improved Security.

The Committee of Chairmen, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Anambra State Chapter has made an urgent call for the resumption of sittings at the Court of Appeal, Awka Division which reportedly closed on grounds of insecurity about 10 months ago.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Committee of Chairmen, NBA Anambra State Chairman, Betsy Nnaji and the Secretary, H. O. L. Nzute (Esq) and made available to newsmen.

The statement reads, “We, the Committee of Chairmen of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Anambra State, extend our profound appreciation to His Excellency, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, OFR, for his laudable efforts in improving the security situation in Anambra State.

“Your administration’s proactive approach to ensuring the safety of lives and property is both commendable and reassuring.

“It is against this backdrop that we express our deep concern over the continued closure of the Court of Appeal, Awka Division, for over ten months on account of alleged security threats.

“While we acknowledge the importance of security, we find it troubling that the National Industrial Court, located within the same premises as the Court of Appeal, has remained open and operational throughout this period without incident.

“This disparity calls into question the rationale for the prolonged closure. If insecurity were indeed the determining factor, it would be inexplicable that courts in more volatile regions such as Borno, Zamfara, and Katsina continue to sit without interruption.

“The ongoing closure of the Court of Appeal in Awka has, regrettably, denied the people of Anambra State their constitutional right to access justice and pursue their appeals. Such a situation risks promoting resort to self-help and other extrajudicial means, which the government rightfully seeks to prevent.

“We respectfully urge His Excellency to engage with the relevant judicial authorities to facilitate the prompt resumption of sittings at the Court of Appeal, Awka Division.

“A public assurance from Your Excellency on the security of the justices and court personnel would serve as a vital step in restoring confidence and encouraging their swift return to duty. Access to justice is an essential pillar of a democratic society and must not be compromised.

“We remain confident that with the leadership and collaboration that Your Excellency exemplifies, the Court of Appeal, Awka Division, will resume operations in the shortest possible time, thereby restoring justice to the people of Anambra State,” it stated.

Moreso, the Committee of Chairmen, NBA Anambra State had earlier in a letter addressed to the office of the Honorable President Court of Appeal Court of Appeal Headquarters Abuja, Nigeria respectfully urging His Lordship, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem to urgently address the plight of the litigating public in Anambra State and take immediate steps to facilitate the resumption of sittings at the Court of Appeal, Awka Division.

They also pleaded with His Lordship to wade into the matter by affirming the improved security situation and the readiness of the Court of Appeal to resume its functions saying that it would significantly restore confidence and ensure justice is served.

The letter partly reads thus: “The extended non-sitting of the Court of Appeal, Awka Division, has resulted in considerable hardship for litigants, who are eager to have their cases heard and resolved.

“The delay in hearing appeals has led to protracted legal battles, increased legal expenses, and a growing sense of injustice among those seeking timely resolution of their cases.

“The litigating public fears that if this situation persists, it may lead to dire consequences, including a loss of faith in the judicial system and a resort to self-help”.

