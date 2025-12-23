The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called for the immediate suspension of the implementation of the recently enacted Tax Reform Acts.

The NBA’s call followed the controversy surrounding the altered Tax Laws, which has continued to generate reactions across civil organization and professional bodies.

According to the professional body, the development brings serious questions and doubts on the sanctity of Nigeria’s lawmaking process.

The NBA noted that the circumstances surrounding the passage of the laws have raised grave concerns about the integrity, transparency and credibility of the legislative process, warning that the developments strike at the heart of constitutional governance in the country.

In a statement signed by its President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, the NBA emphasized that the issues surrounding the Tax Reform Acts called into question whether due process and established legislative procedures were strictly followed in a democratic society.

The association further urged that a comprehensive, open and transparent probe be conducted to clarify the circumstances under which the laws were enacted and to restore public confidence in the National Assembly.

“Until these issues are fully examined and resolved, all plans for the implementation of the Tax Reform Acts should be immediately suspended,” He said.

According to the NBA, the legal and policy uncertainty generated by the controversy poses serious risks to economic stability.

They further noted that the lack of clarity could unsettle the business environment, erode investor confidence and create unpredictability for individuals, businesses and institutions expected to comply with the new tax regime.

The association warned that uncertainty of such magnitude is incompatible with the rule of law and could have far-reaching consequences for the economy if left unaddressed.

The NBA emphasised that laws with profound economic and social implications must emerge from processes that are transparent, accountable and beyond reproach.

“Anything short of this undermines public trust and weakens the foundation upon which lawful governance rests,” the statement said.

To this end; the NBA therefore urges all relevant authorities to act swiftly and responsibly to address the controversy, in the overriding interest of constitutional order, economic stability and the preservation of the rule of law.