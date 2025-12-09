NBA Anti-Corruption C’ttee Marks Global Anti-Corruption Day 2025

The Nigerian Bar Association Anti-Corruption Committee (NBAA-CC) has joined the global community in observing International Anti-Corruption Day 2025, reaffirming its commitment to eradicating corruption in Nigeria.

In a press statement, Professor Babafemi Badejo, Chair of the Committee, described corruption as a “cankerworm that destroys development, undermines justice, and fuels insecurity,” stressing that “corruption is not normal, it cannot be normal, and it must never become our trend.”

The NBAA-CC called for the full domestication and vigorous implementation of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), describing it as a long-overdue national priority. The Committee also welcomed the recent pronouncement of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on the primacy of the Rule of Law, emphasizing that the rule of law cannot thrive in a corruption-ridden environment.

Professor Badejo stated that the NBAA-CC is ready to work collaboratively “with the CJN, the judiciary, all arms of government, and all sectors of society to translate the CJN’s stated intention into tangible outcomes.”

He further revealed that the NBA is strengthening its anti-corruption efforts at the grassroots by establishing Anti-Corruption Committees in all State Branches. These committees will promote legal anti-corruption advocacy, support whistleblowers, and assist in prosecuting corruption cases. Branches already operational include Kaduna, Idemili, Barnawa, and Ikorodu, among others.

The Committee appealed to citizens, legal practitioners, public officers, and civil society to reject apathy that allows corruption to thrive, stressing that “collective action, fortified by the law and driven by integrity, is now imperative.”

International Anti-Corruption Day, observed annually on December 9, highlights the role of the UNCAC in preventing and combating corruption globally.