NBA-AGC: Pushing Beyond CPD Points

Before I begin, I commend the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), for its energetic and effective efforts towards improving the profession. His tenure has been characterised by impactful vision, distinct from a mere desire to join the ranks of past leaders.

This explains that leadership must have a solid basis anchored on vision, capability, problem-solving, collaboration, and courage. Where these qualities are deficient, the organ being led will mechanically find itself in a deep calamity or disaster.

These offer insights on why Nigeria, as a country, has been wandering out of the frying pan into the fire as each new administration is inaugurated, thereby subjecting citizens to adversity. For instance, over the years, for all the NBA Annual General Conferences, the association had been categorising the new wigs’ registration with those from nine years downwards. Last year, 2024, I considered it improper.

Hence, I petitioned the NBA president and followed it up with a media advocacy, which was published in various newspapers and online platforms, and argued that new wigs rationally should be given an exclusive subsidised fee to enable them register to participate in their first NBA-AGC after call to bar, as a good opportunity to integrate them into the profession. At that time, Mazi Osigwe was the President-elect; hence he couldn’t do anything about it.

The outgoing executives had already released the registration fees plan. It was understandable. But in this year’s AGC registration plan, the fee for the new wigs for the first time in history, was subsidised, exclusive to encourage them register and participate in the conference of all lawyers in the country which is the only fora to meet yearly in a sociable and relaxed environment and mood other than the court moods with motion on notice or ex partes, affidavits and petitions, and compulsorily in black and white, with wig and gown by the side.

The annual gathering presents a relaxed mood for learned colleagues to relax, wine and dine together, and learn new things by sharing spaces in one location for about a week. Suffice it to say that the AGC is an event worth participating in by all lawyers.

In my argument for a subsidised registration fee for new wigs, I buttressed the fact that it affords the opportunity to formally welcome the new wigs for each year into the fold, and inculcate some routines, values, orders, and manners which they will practically observe in their seniors at the conference as they prepare for practice.

The publication can be searched online with “NBA-AGC and Carl Umegboro” or “Reconsider registration fee for new wigs, lawyer urges NBA”. Hence, needless to stick to the publication at the detriment of my issue at stake. As stated above, the Mazi Afam Osigwe-led NBA has been up and doing with good innovations.

Thus, it has shown capacity, resilience, and skills, among others. The Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (CPD) is a welcome development. However, there are still more grounds to break, and among them is an issue long neglected, to be addressed in this discourse. It is for law firms.

And like the national president listens and ponders, I seek the indulgence of the principals, as maybe it shakes the table. And over 95 per cent of principals have sustained this oversight, perhaps a practice copied from their own principals many decades ago. No doubt, some firms may not afford the financial burden. The issue is about the low participation of junior lawyers in the annual general conferences every year.

The NBA-AGC is necessary for all lawyers, and very essential for young lawyers who are growing up in the profession. Nothing beats physical meetings and interactions, and it should be underscored that the event is the only gathering of lawyers once a year for upgrading, physical connections, and networks.

Character cannot be effectively moulded by virtual meetings for CPD points. There is, therefore, no justifiable basis for a principal to leave junior lawyers with registration fees in a firm where everyone works together as a family.

In a struggling firm, it may be understandable. Ideally, a law firm should cater for at least registration fees as a basic minimum support, except that a lawyer personally declines. Admitted, survival of the fittest plays out in all spheres of life, but it should not go to the extreme.

Over the years, many junior lawyers have stayed away, unable to participate in the annual conferences even while working in famous and financially capable law firms, due to their inability to pay registration fees.

This is unfair. This event is held only once a year. How would such junior lawyers be dedicated to the law firm? And some of these junior lawyers earn as low as N100, 000 or a little above that or any package whatsoever for junior lawyers, which is mostly spent on their transportation to and from the office for work.

Their basic expenditures are on one side, including rent for accommodation, clothing, and healthcare, while other responsibilities also demand their attention. With such a meagre package, humanly speaking, how would these struggling junior lawyers afford a budget to pay the fee for registration? It is unrealistic. What is good is good. Mahatma Gandhi, an Indian lawyer and political ethicist, said:

“The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane”. From random checks, only a few law firms consider it necessary to sponsor their junior lawyers for the annual conference. It suggests it may be a mere oversight, possibly what principals saw in their time as junior lawyers. Certainly, not everything is worth emulating or copying from a boss or principal.

Only actions that synchronise with civility and fairness. Reasonably, law firms should budget to sponsor junior lawyers for the AGC at least the registration fees. Otherwise, it may demoralise their inputs. As a noble profession, things should be done and seen to be done ideally and exceptionally.

As the mandatory ‘CPD’ gathers momentum, principals should also encourage their junior lawyers to participate in the NBA annual general conference by facilitating their registrations as a firm. Sharing a common identity as a corporate body, working together as a family should invoke a sense of oneness or unity of purpose