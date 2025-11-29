NB unveils “Legendary Christmas” Campaign, Redefine Detty December Experience

As the holiday season approaches, Nigerian Breweries Plc, the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria, officially sets the stage for this year’s Detty December celebrations with an exclusive press cocktail unveiling its 2025 Christmas campaign, “A Legendary Christmas,” setting the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable festive season.

Held recently at Nomaada Lagos, Victoria Island the event gathered leading media professionals, cultural tastemakers, and industry stakeholders for an evening that blended festive cheer with strategic insight.

It celebrated not just the start of the holiday season, but Nigerian Breweries’ continued role as a cultural force driving the December experience across the country.

Guests at the cocktail were treated to a preview of these upcoming experiences, along with immersive brand storytelling that showcased Nigerian Breweries’ deep connection to Nigerian culture and creativity.

The atmosphere buzzed with excitement and anticipation, as conversations reflected one shared sentiment: this December promises to be unlike any other. For decades, Nigerian Breweries has been an integral part of Nigeria’s most memorable festive experiences, from concerts and carnivals to family gatherings and nightlife.

As Detty December has grown into a ₦100+ billion cultural and economic phenomenon, Nigerian Breweries’ diverse portfolio of brands has remained at the heart of the celebration, powering the moments that bring Nigerians together every year.

This year, the company is further elevating the season with an expansive Christmas street lighting initiative spanning six cities, seven landmark locations, and over 13 kilometres of illuminated road networks, creating one of the nation’s largest synchronized festive light experiences.

This year’s campaign brings together seven brands from the company’s portfolio, including Maltina, Amstel Malta, Heineken, Desperados, Life beer, Goldberg, and Legend, each powering unique experiences across Nigeria throughout December, including the highly anticipated regional Beer Villages, which will transform cities into vibrant hubs of music, food, and cultural celebration.

Speaking at the event, Sarah Agha, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, described ”A Legendary Christmas” as more than a campaign, but a statement of intent. She said, “Every December, Nigeria transforms into something extraordinary.

What began as a local year-end celebration has evolved into a global cultural export, a season the world now calls Detty December. Our brands have always been part of that energy.

This year, we are taking it a step further by leading the charge, creating experiences across the country that capture the joy, creativity, and togetherness that make this season special.”

The campaign will unfold nationwide, with each brand in the Nigerian Breweries portfolio bringing its own unique flavour to the festivities, from family-friendly moments with Maltina and Amstel Malta, to vibrant nightlife and cultural experiences powered by Heineken, Desperados, Life beer, Goldberg, and Legend. With “A Legendary Christmas”, Nigerian Breweries reaffirms its commitment to not just brew a better world, but to continue to be a catalyst for connection, community, and cultural