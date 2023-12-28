NB to Introduce Labels on Alcohol Intake in Pregnancy

There are indications that the management of the Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc may be considering introducing labelling on its brands bottles discouraging the consumption of alcohol among pregnant women following its harmful effects on unborn babies during birth. New Telegraph reliably gathered from the management of NB Plc, during the launch of its Mission Nine-Zero campaign held in Lagos recently, that the move may not be unconnected with reducing alcohol consumption to the barest minimum among pregnant women.

Already, NB Plc had introduced the labels on its premium brand, Heineken. While speaking during the campaign in Lagos recently, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, explained that the mission journey was a campaign against the harmful use of alcohol by pregnant women. She said: “It would interest you to know that different studies have reported alcohol consumption in pregnant women.

In fact, five studies have shown that between 12.7 per cent in the South-west region, to as high as 59 percent of pregnant women in the South- south region of Nigeria consume alcohol during pregnancy. They are around us, as our sisters, friends, colleagues and relatives.” Morgan added: “Going by this data, the pilot phase of the campaign was lunched in three geopolitical zones with the most prevalent rate of alcohol abuse during pregnancy with the aim to engage 500 direct advocates and 50,000 pregnant women through our Amstel and Maltina brands.”

According to her, “through Mission Nine-Zero, we continue to discharge the consumption of alcohol among pregnant women because of its harmful effects on unborn babies. Sadly, many pregnant women are not aware of the harmful effects of alcohol on their foetus. “Yet, in the face of obvious health issues such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), some of these pregnant women are still held by traditional beliefs and cultural sentiments about alcohol, which make them consume it during pregnancy.”

Speaking further the NB’s corporate affairs director stressed that research has shown that some pregnant women drank alcohol during pregnancy because they believe it makes the baby small for delivery while some believe that it reduces nausea and vomiting. “Truly, in the course of executing this initiative, we did confirm that most pregnant women who still drink alcohol do so because of they have little knowledge of the consequences of alcohol consumption on their babies.

But the fact remains that, no amount of alcohol consumption during pregnancy is one of the most modifiable risk factors for poor pregnancy outcomes,” Morgan said, adding that “in line with discouraging alcohol intake during pregnancy, we have crafted messages to create awareness about the harmful effects of alcohol.