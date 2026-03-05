NB Rewards Trade Partners For 2025 Business Performance

Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has celebrated its outstanding trade partners at the 2025 Distributor Awards in Lagos recently.

Themed “Unlocking Growth Together- aligned, focused and faster” the ceremony brought together distributors, transportation partners, senior management, and key stakeholders to recognise exceptional contributions to the company’s strong business performance in 2025.

The awards honoured top-performing distributors and logistics partners across multiple categories, including revenue growth, market execution, distribution efficiency, and overall operational excellence.

MacDen Communications Limited emerged as the National Revenue Champion, while Ensik Global Ventures and Anaebo Global Services Limited were recognised as first and second runners-up, respectively.

Cobil Logistique was honoured as Best Transporter, with AOP Logistics Ltd named 1st Runner-Up and A.G. Leventis (Nigeria) PLC recognised as 2nd Runner-Up in the Transporters category, alongside several other partners who received awards across various performance categories.

Delivering the keynote address, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Thibaut Boidin, emphasised that the awards reflect the company’s conviction that sustainable success is built on strong partnerships across the value chain. “As one team and one family, we recognise that growth is never achieved in isolation.

It is unlocked through trust, collaboration, and a shared commitment to excellence. “Tonight, we celebrate the distributors and transportation partners who have navigated challenges with us and delivered exceptional results. We are proud of what we have accomplished together and excited about the journey ahead.”

Boidin noted that the company’s performance in 2025 was made possible by the dedication, resilience, and execution excellence of its trade partners, whose contribu- tions remain critical to maintaining market leadership and driving innovation across regions.