NB Replaces Directors

Nigerian Breweries Plc has appointed Maria Karaseva as finance director and Guillaume Duverdier as non-executive director. Duverdier replaces Mr. Sijbe Hiemstra, who recently retired from the board, while Karaseva took over from Bernardus A.

Wessels Boer, who concluded his assignment as finance director on August 31, 2025. According to the Company Secretary/Legal Director, Uaboi Agbebaku, both appointments are with immediate effect. Prior to his appointment, Duverdier was a seasoned executive within the Heineken Group, recently serving as Heineken’s regional president for Africa and the Middle East.

He has over two decades of strategic and operational experience across Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Karaseva joined the Heineken Group as chief finance officer of Al Ahram Beverages (Heineken’s operating company in Egypt).

She has vast experience in finance and corporate strategy within the consumer goods sector. At NB Plc, Hiemstra served in several capacities, including a stint as interim chairman, where he oversaw the successful execution of a business recovery plan that returned the company to profitability.

Boer also played a critical role in the company’s recent financial turnaround, including a significant reduction in debt and the elimination of foreign exchangedenominated liabilities. The board expressed confidence in the value Duverdier and Karaseva will bring, stating it looks forward to the wealth of experience and insight they will contribute.