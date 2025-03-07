NB relaunches ‘Life beer’, explains staying power amid economic challenges

Share

The Nigerian Breweries PLC, has re-launched one of its premier brands, Life Lager Beer in Enugu.

The company at the event declared that the socio-economic situation in Nigeria has made it look inward and embrace customer-centric innovations in order to remain afloat.

Joy Egolum, Corporate Affairs Manager, East for NB PLC, told journalists during the event at the Spar Mall Enugu, that the company had to adjust its business model to include the sourcing of its raw materials locally to reduce overhead cost and still maintain premium quality.

She said: “The current economic trend has an impact on Nigerian Breweries; it has made us very innovative so at the end of the day because our focus is our consumer, it has made us to become more innovative in the ways that we bring to the table our products.

“One of the ways I can tell you for free is that we are looking inward, for instance with our localisation programme.

“So we are growing some of our raw materials here in the country because as you know it will reduce the cost of service which invariably is the cost with which we produce.

“We are able to get our products to you at a friendlier price point. So that’s the major thing it has done for us.

“And because you know they say that necessity is the mother of invention, so, we have looked inward…”

In a keynote address, Mr Olaoluwa Babalola, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream, Nigerian Breweries, stated that the event was planned to reaffirm Life Beer’s deep cultural connection to the Igbo people.

“Life Beer has always stood for resilience, ambition, and progress. These are values that define both our consumers and our brand.

“As we embark on this new chapter, we do so with a renewed commitment to celebrating and amplifying the spirit of the Igbo people, their entrepreneurial drive, and their relentless pursuit of success.

“This re-launch is not just about a new look; it is a transformation. Our consumers are evolving and so is Life Beer.

“The new Life Beer embodies: A bold new identity – featuring the rising sun, the Niger Bridge, and the Isi-Agu (lion head), each symbolising hope, progress, and strength-values that are central to Igbo heritage”.

The brand manager stated that the new Life beer represents a refined drinking experience,” a triple-filtered, 3X smoother taste, delivering a richer, more refreshing experience, crafted for those who never stop pushing forward.”

He stressed that the “Obiagu Campaign” represents a powerful tribute to the heart of a lion which is the Igbo spirit of courage, resilience, and ambition.

According to him, “Obiagu” means “Heart of a Lion”, and that was the essence of the campaign

“It represents the hustler, the entrepreneur, the professional, the trader, the individuals who create opportunities and redefine success despite the odds.”

A key highlight of the event was the official endorsement of Life Beer by esteemed Igbo traditional rulers.

