NB records N50.28bn loss in Q2’23 profit

Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB) has published its Q2-23 unaudited financial results showing a loss per share of N4.44 compared to the earnings per share of N0.64 in Q2-22. Consequently, the H1-23 loss per share amounted to N5.73 (vs EPS of NGN2.32 in H1-22). The slump in earnings was primarily impacted by the significant increase in the net finance cost (+967.3% y/y) recorded in the reporting period. NB reported a 13.0 per cent year-on-year, (y/y) revenue growth in Q2-23, supported by higher pricing – 20.1 per cent y/y increase, according to channel checks – and the company’s premiumisation drive, led by Desperados.

In the same vein, the brewer’s topline expanded by 24.9 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. However, in H1-23, revenue only grew by 1.2 per cent y/y (H1-22: +31.0% y/y), influenced by price increases amid the cash crunch, which had a negative impact on revenue growth in Q1-23 (-10.5% y/y). Despite facing inflationary pressure on input costs, NB managed to improve its gross margin to 44.4 per cent in Q2-23, which was 312bps y/y higher than the 41.3 per cent reported in Q2-22.

The expansion in gross margin was driven by stronger revenue growth (+13.0% y/y) relative to the increase in cost of sales (+7.0% y/y). In Q2-23, operating expenses decreased by 3.1 per cent y/y, attributed to cost management initiatives. As a result, EBIT and EBITDA margins reached 17.3 per cent (Q2-22: 9.0%) and 24.9 per cent (Q2-22: 16.0%), respectively. Overall, NB recorded a loss before tax of N50.28 billion in Q2-23 (vs profit before tax of N5.13 billion in Q2-22). Following a N13.52 billion income tax in the period, the loss after tax settled lower at N36.76 billion (vs PAT of N5.31 billion in Q2-22).