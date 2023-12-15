NB Plc Salutes Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie Over CAF Awards Wins

Nigerian Breweries Plc, a long-standing pillar of support for Nigerian football, has expressed immense pride and joy in the nation’s historic achievements at the 2023 CAF Awards. The victories of Super Eagles’ forward, Victor Osimhen, and Super Falcons’ duo of Asisat Oshoala, and Chiamaka Nnadozie, were celebrated by the Head of Marketing Communications at Nigerian Breweries, Sandra Amachree, who said: “It is incredibly pleasing to see Nigerian football being celebrated in such a positive light.

This feat serves as a powerful inspiration and bodes well for the upcoming 2024 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments for both men and women in Cote d’Ivoire and Morocco, respectively.” Amachree further highlighted the sig nificance of these awards, emphasising their potential to inspire further investment in Nigerian football by Nigerian Breweries.

Osimhen ended Nigeria’s 24-year wait; winning the coveted ‘A f r i c a n Footballer of the Year’ award. The Napoli striker follows in the footsteps of Nigerian legends like Rashidi Yekini, Emmanuel Amuneke, Nwankwo Kanu, and Victor Ikpeba For Oshoala, she continued her reign as the queen of African football by secur- ing a record-extending sixth CAF Player of the Year (Women) award. While Nnadozie’s impressive per- formance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup was duly acknowledged as she was awarded the Goalkeeper of the Year (Women) title.

The Super Falcons, consistently sup- ported by Amstel Malta Ultra and Zagg Energy Drink with Malt, received their due recognition as they were crowned the Women’s National Team of the Year.