NB Plc Reaffirms Commitment To Sustainability In Brewery Sector

In line with its “Brew a Better World” agenda, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability through initiatives hinged on three key pillars: Environment, Social and Responsible.

The company’s Corporate Affairs Director, Sade Morgan, disclosed this while delivering her remarks at the 79th Pre-Annual General Meeting media briefing, in Lagos recently.

Morgan noted that the company would continue to raise the bar in sustainability to drive its Brew a Better World (BaBw) agenda through innovations and collaborations that will protect and preserve the environment, support local communities, and ensure responsible alcohol use.

“Sustainability remains at the heart of our business. We continue to raise the bar on our Brew a Better World agenda, focusing on three pillars of climate action, accelerating the social sustainability agenda through community impact, and addressing the harmful use of alcohol,” she said.

She explained further that the company was committed to achieving its carbon neutrality goal across its production facilities by adopting green and renewable energy sources, maximising the circularity of the products, and giving input and output materials a second life.

Reeling out the environmental stewardship scorecard, Morgan explained that the company has invested about N2.5 billion in decarbonising its footprints.

