February 24, 2025
NB Picks Director

Nigerian Breweries Plc has has appointed Mrs Olufunmilayo A. Akande as an independent non-executive director. In a statement signed by Company Secretary, Uaboi G. Agbebaku, she were appointed to fill the vacancy on the board.

It added that Mrs. Ifueko M. Omoigui Okauru will be completing her tenure as a non executive director on February 19, 2025, and will subsequently step down from the board.

Akande has over 30 years of experience in auditing, finance, accounting, consulting, corporate governance and business management across various sectors, including consulting, manufacturing, and oil and gas.

She currently serves as the finance director for Siemens Energy Limited Nigeria and the vice president of finance for the North, West and Central Africa sub-regions for Siemens Energy.

