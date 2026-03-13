NB: Nigeria Has Potential To Achieve Self-Sufficiency In Barley Production

Nigeria’s ambition to develop a domestic barley industry has received a fresh push as Nigerian Breweries Plc declared that the country has the potential to achieve self-sufficiency in the crop if government and key stakeholders support efforts to scale up local production.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Thibaut Boidin, said successful cultivation trials had demonstrated that barley can thrive in Nigerian soil, marking an important step toward reducing the country’s heavy dependence on imports.

Boidin spoke during the 2026 Barley Field Day held in Ringim, where farmers and industry stakeholders were presented with the agronomic proof of concept for domestic barley production.

He explained that the company’s long-term vision is to establish a barley value chain driven by Nigerian farmers and capable of supplying the quality standards required by the brewing industry.

“Our ambition is clear—to develop a barley value chain rooted in Nigerian soil and powered by Nigeri- an farmers,” he said, noting however that achieving that target would require sustained collaboration across the agricultural ecosystem.

Boidin stressed that while the private sector had initiated the programme, large-scale success would depend on strong and consistent government support as well as partnerships with financial institutions, research organisations and input providers.

Nigeria’s brewing industry currently imports about 200,000 tonnes of malted barley annually, a dependence that drains more than $150 million from the economy each year.

According to Boidin, the company’s Maltina Barley Programme has already brought over 1,000 smallholder farmers into barley cultivation this season, with production expected to exceed 1,000 tonnes.

Although the output demonstrates the potential of the crop under Nigerian conditions, he acknowledged that it represents only a small portion of the country’s overall demand, making expansion critical for long-term success.