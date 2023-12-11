NB names head of communications

Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc has appointed Ayodele Alabi as head of integrated communications. According to a statement signed by the company’s Corporate Affairs Director, Sade Morgan, the appointment takes immediate effect. Alabi is a professional with 12 years of varied and extensive experience in strategic corporate communications, employee engagement, leadership communications, media & public relations, stakeholder relationship management, policy communications, sustainability programs management and communications, corporate reputation marketing, investor relations, crisis and change management and government relations.

She obtained a degree in communications at Covenant University before proceeding to the University of Lagos for her master degree in business management. Alabi had worked with Guinness Nigeria Plc, where she led the corporate communications and employee experience business unit for over five years. She started her career with Globalcom Nigeria before moving to Unilever Nigeria as a management trainee through the Unilever Future Leaders Programme (UFLP).

At Unilever, she spent six years working in varied roles and across geographies. Aside from her professional calling, she is also a corporate compere and creative writer with a published book to her credit. In her role, she is expected to bring to bear her cognate work experience, which cuts across diverse sectors that include telecommunication and manufacturing