NB Names Director

Nigerian Breweries Plc has appointed Uzodinma Odenigbo as corporate affairs director. Odenigbo succeeds Sade Morgan who has been elevated to a global role as Heineken’s corporate affairs director, Africa, Middle East and Africa.

He obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in mass communications with a passion for building emotional connections, discovering new frontiers and leading an active lifestyle.

The appointment, which took effect from May 1, 2025, was disclosed by the Managing Director of the company, Hans Essaadi. Since joining NB in 2017, Odenigbo has been responsible for public, external & fovernment affairs, first as public affairs manager for the South of Nigeria.

He has subsequently led the critical public affairs agenda pan-Nigeria while also providing strategic direction for the regional corporate affairs managers.

Odenigbo has delivered a comprehensive stakeholder engagement and communications framework as part of the project team for implementation of the 2024 Nigerian Breweries business recovery plan, achieving zero business disruption and negative media coverage amongst other critical outcomes.

