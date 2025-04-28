NB Names CAD For Heineken

Share

Nigerian Breweries Plc has appointed Sade Morgan as the Corporate Affairs Director for Heineken Africa & Middle East (AME) region. The company said in a statement that her appointment would take effect from May 1, 2025.

Her expertise spans legal, regulatory, and business leadership roles, having served as Legal, Public Affairs and Communications Director at Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company as well as other various roles within the company including Executive Committee and Board member.

She obtained a degrees in law from Obafemi Awolowo University and the Nigerian Law School. Morgan, who is currently Nigerian Breweries corporate affairs director, has been elevated to a global role at Heineken, succeeding David Paterson and becoming the first regional/national from AME region to hold this senior leadership role.

In this role, Morgan joins both the Heineken global corporate affairs leadership team and the Heineken AME management team to continue to drive the corporate affairs strategy in advancing the growth agenda and protecting reputation for Heineken in AME.

Since joining NB Plc in 2018, she has led high-stakes regulatory and fiscal engagements in a dynamic operating environment, driving a robust optimal business climate agenda for the Nigerian business, mitigating significant excise tax increases and securing a more viable regulatory framework.

Recently, she played a key role in managing the temporary suspension of operations in select breweries in Nigeria, ensuring seamless stakeholder engagement and business continuity.

Beyond her role in regulatory affairs, she has also provided strategic leadership in advancing Heineken’s Brew a Better World sustainability ambitions and goals in Nigeria.

