July 31, 2025
NB Launches Customer Empowerment Programme For Growth

Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, has launched an empowerment programme tagged EDGE, “Empowerment to Drive Growth & Excellence”.

It is designed to upskill its customers nationwide, enhancing their entrepreneurial capacity and driving sustainable growth.

The initiative will benefit 360 high-value retail outlets and sub-distributors across 12 regions through a comprehensive training that will equip retail customers and sub-distributors with the tools and skills necessary for long-term business success.

The Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uzodinma Odenigbo, explained that the programme reflected the company’s long-standing commitment to empowering those at the core of its distribution network, thereby reinforcing its market leadership.

According to Odenigbo, “we are taking a proactive step to reinforce customer relationships and ensure business continuity in our value chain. Building the entrepreneurial capacity of our customers is not just a goodwill gesture, it is a strategic imperative.

“When our customers grow, we grow. However, this program is designed to ensure that both our partners and our business are future-proofed for success.”

Also speaking, the Sales Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi, emphasized the commercial importance of the EDGE programme, stating: “Our retail partners and sub-distributors are the backbone of our route-to-market strategy.

EDGE is not just a training initiative. It’s an investment in our customers’ growth and in the long-term resilience of our business.

“By strengthening their capabilities, we’re helping them unlock new levels of performance and profitability in an increasingly dynamic market.”

The training combines In-Person classroom sessions, virtual modules, and experiential activities tailored to the realities of Nigeria’s fast-paced beer market.

