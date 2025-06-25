NB Flags-Off Entries For 2025 Maltina Teacher Of The Year Award

Share

The entries for the 2025 edition of the Maltina Teacher of The Year (MTOTY) Award, the 11th in the series have been kicked-off in Lagos.

The entries for the annual competition, introduced in 2015 by the Nigerian Breweries Plc, which was flagged-off yesterday, would close on August 22.

Addressing journalists yesterday, during a press conference, organised to announce the commencement of this year’s competition, the Managing Director, Mr Hans Essaadi, said:

“Today, we begin another chapter in this story, a celebration of the men and women who give so much of themselves to nurture the minds and shape the future of the next generation.

“We are encouraged by how the competition continues to grow from the number of entries we receive each year, to the increasing involvement of partner organisations and even greater government engagement.

“It tells us one thing: our collective effort to raise the profile of teachers in Nigeria is working.”

