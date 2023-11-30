NB, Energy Firm Sign 15-year Solar Power Agreement

Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc has signed a 15-year Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Daystar Power Energy Solutions- an integrated energy development company. The agreement is to deliver customised hybrid solar power solutions that will cover the electricity needs of its Lagos brewery and the corporate head office both in Iganmu, Lagos.

This agreement is part of a roll- out plan to achieve Heineken’s net zero ambition. The supply of renewable, affordable, and reliable energy to the Lagos Brewery is another bold step that takes the company closer to becoming carbon-neutral by 2030. Under the term of the 15-year agreement, Nigerian Breweries will be sourcing part of its power supply through a massive roof-mounted solar installation to be deployed by Daystar Power Energy Solutions.

Speaking during the contract signing ceremony, the Supply Chain Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Federico Agressi, described the contract signing as an important milestone for Nigerian Breweries Plc, noting that this remains a big step in the company’s journey to achieving net zero with cleaner and cheaper energy. “There is no doubt that this contract ceremony is critical to Nigeria Breweries’ energy transition.

Having undertaken similar projects in Enugu and Ibadan, we are quite excited to be introducing a solar power plant in Lagos Brewery as part of measures to reduce production costs. “We are proud of the work we have been doing and look forward to the collaboration. We started at a small level in Ibadan and moved to Enugu. Now, we are doing it bigger at the heart of Lagos,” Agressi said.

According to him, Daystar will provide the Lagos Brewery with a 4.2MWp solar PV plant and 2MW/2 MWh BESS, with the plant supplying approximately 20 percent of the brewery’s total electricity requirement at a significant discount to the current cost of power and reducing the site’s CO2 emissions by about 57 kilo tons of CO2 over the 15-year duration of power purchase agreement.