NB Donates Block Of Classrooms To FGC, Jos

As part of its reward system to honour the winner of the 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB Plc), has donated a block of classrooms and an e-learning centre to the Federal Government College (FGC) Jos, Plateau State. The classroom block and e-learning centre built and donated to the school under the Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, is part of its fulfilment to the winner of the 2022 edition of the competition, Alaku Ayiwulu, to her school.

NB Plc Corporate Affairs Director, Sade Morgan, in her remarks at the handing over of the facilities, described the ceremony as a promise well-kept that would go a long way to not only inspire teachers, but also would promote qualitative education in the country. According to her, the donation of the facilities further underscores the company’s commitment to providing necessary interventions that would contribute significantly to improving the quality of education in schools across the country.