NB Appoints Sales Director

Share

Nigerian Breweries Plc has appointed Emmanuel Oriakhi as sales director. As sales director, he is expected to lead the sales team in driving excellent trade execution, enhancing customer experiences and increasing distribution efficiency and sales productivity.

The company explained in a statement by its Managing Director, Hans Essaadi, that since November 2024, Emmanuel had led the sales function in an interim capacity alongside his responsibilities as marketing director.

Oriakhi is expected to continue to oversee the marketing function until June 1, when a new marketing director will take over.

Also, he will continue to spearhead initiatives aimed at sustaining a future-ready sales workforce by enhancing sales capabilities, championing Women in Sales (WIS) programmes to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion, and fostering a leading innovative culture that ensures the company wins beyond limits in an increasingly volatile environment.

In that same role, Oriakhi would be responsible for managing the reintegration of trade marketing and key accounts from marketing back to sales to create a more holistic and fitfor-purpose sales organisation.

Oriakhi joined Nigerian Breweries PLC in 2003 as a commercial management trainee, where he has held increasingly senior roles within the commercial function of Nigerian Breweries and HEINEKEN N.V as an international assignee.

Share