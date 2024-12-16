NB Appoints Chairman

Share

Nigerian Breweries Plc has appointed Juliet Anammah as the substantive chairman.

It said in a statement by the Company Secretary/Legal Director, Uaboi Agbebaku, that her appointment would be effective January 1, 2025.

She succeeded Sijbe “Siep” Hiemstra, who has been acting as the board chairman in an interim capacity since the start of the year.

Her appointment was announced after the Board of Directors meeting held on Thursday, December 12, 2024. Prior to her appointment as the chair of the board, she was the chair of the governance and ethics committee of the company.

Anammah joined the board since January 1, 2022 with more than three decades of professional experience in consulting, consumer goods, sales, marketing, e-commerce, and sustainability to the board.

Until this appointment, she was the immediate past chair and chief group sustainability officer of Jumia Nigeria, having previously held the role of chief executive officer with Jumia.

