NB Acquires 100% Stake In Integration Of Distell Nigeria

Nigerian Breweries Plc, the foremost brewing company in Nigeria, has completed the 100 per cent integration of Distell Nigeria into its operations. The integration follows the full acquisition of the company in March 2025.

The Corporate Affairs Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uzodinma Odenigbo, disclosed this recently during a media parley in Lagos.

Odenigbo revealed that Nigerian Breweries had completed the installation of a state-of-the art manufacturing line for Distell brands at the Ibadan Brewery and had since commenced the manufacturing of Distell wines and spirit brands, including Chamdor and 4th Street.

“I am pleased to announce that we have now completed the full integration of Distell Nigeria, and we have now installed a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in our Ibadan Brewery for the production of the Distell Wines and Spirit Brands,” he said.

He explained that the full integration was in line with Nigerian breweries’ ambition to become a ‘Total Beverage Company’, which goes beyond beer. He added that the full integration has now expanded Nigerian Breweries Plc’s brand portfolio to include wine, spirits, and ready-to-drink (RTD) brands.

He recounted that Nigerian Breweries commenced the acquisition of Distell Wines and Spirits Nigeria in June 2024, initially acquiring an 80 per cent majority stake after obtaining statutory approval from the South African Reserve Bank. The company acquired the remaining 20 per cent minority stake in March 2025 shares from Ekulo International and Next International Nigeria Limited.