NAZAS Feeds Over 500 Inmates at Maximum Security Correctional Centre, Kirikiri

Almsgiving and doing good to humanity, ir- respective of gender, faith, age or race, is part of the lessons taught by the religion of Islam and Zakat is one of the tools in achieving this, which can simply be interpreted as a means of collecting certain percentage from the wealth of the wealthy ones to alleviate poverty and bring succour to the less privileged, and the needy in the society. The first phase of NASFAT Agency for Zakat and Sadaqat, NAZAS’s Food and Clothing programme in conjunction with Islaamedia Communications was organized recently where over 500 inmates at the Maximum Security Correctional Centre, Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos, in were gifted food and clothing materials.

Earlier during the visit and before the presentation of the gift items, Imam Khaleed Adeyemo, the agency Relation- ship Officer, counselled the inmates on what it means to face trials from Allah and how to remain calm while fac- ing the trials as ease surely comes after every trial, citing the verses stated in Q94: 5-6. The general manager of NAZAS, Alh. Muftau Omo- sola Adelotan in his words said:“We appreciate all donors who have contributed handsomely for many years towards this initiative since it has started and for continuously supporting NAZAS to put smile on the faces of the beneficiaries with a lot of hope, that, they are never forgotten despite their present situation.

“I sincerely expressed the agency’s gratitude to the coordinator of Islaamedia Communications, Sheik Yaqub for the collaboration and for his presence at the event.” “Aside being a major supporter of the programme, Imam Adeyemo also fed the inmates with inspiring words of Allah SWT, which really awoke and brightened the faith of the inmates more on Allah SWT. That sermon really touched their hearts and souls and they were optimistic that, their being in their present condition is a trial from their Creator as they believe that they shall come out of it one day.” “It was really emotional for me and attest to the fact that if the inmates get to hear such words of Allah SWT more often, their faith in Allah SWT shall always be awoken and they will never live a hopeless life even as they’re there.”

Some of the inmates couldn’t hide their joy as they expressed this by thanking NAZAS and its collaborators for the kind gesture especially for renewing and energizing their faith which was almost dead with no iota of hope for them but with the visit especially with that sermon, they’re alive again in spirit and full of hope. According to GM NAZAS, plans are in top gear to ex- tend the gesture in the second phase of the programme, which will be held at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.