May 27, 2023
Facebook Twitter
NAZAP To Undergo Professional Restructuring

The Nigerian Association of Zoological Gardens and Wildlife Parks (NAZAP) is set to undergo urgent professional restructuring to enhance its growth and development as it looks to serving as a catalyst for the transformation of its member facilities.

This was development made known by the Chairperson of its Board of Trustees, Professor Olajumoke Morenikeji, following the resignation of the President of the association, Mr. Oladipo Bali.

In her remark of the acceptance of the resignation of Bali, Morenikeji expressed profound appreciation to the former president for his invaluable contributions to the advancement NAZAP.

While a trustee and Secretary of NAZAP BOT, Mr. Andy Osa Ehanire, disclosed that plans are underway for a fresh accreditation process for all zoo and wildlife facilities operating in the country so as to pave way for the election of new executive body and the reconstitution of NAZAP Governing Council.

Morenikeji had earlier called for increased synergy among zoo and wildlife stakeholders as recently prescribed by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), during the recent World Wildlife Day commemoration.

She emphasized that zoos remain a veritable scheme for wildlife conservation, therefore, deserve adequate support from both government and corporate organisations.

She further noted that zoos will continue to make impact in the growth of tourism in Nigeria. Other BOT of NAZAP include; Alhaji Ali Yla, Dr Moses Oyatugun, Mr. Francis Abioye and Mallam Aminu Beli.

