NAWOJ Zone D Calls For Action On Security, Electoral Reforms, Healthcare

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Zone D, has issued a communiqué highlighting key concerns and recommendations following its zonal meeting held in January.

The association expressed concern over the rising insecurity in the North-Central geopolitical zone, particularly the increasing cases of kidnapping in Niger State, where several victims remain in captivity.

NAWOJ Zone D called on the Niger State Government and relevant security agencies to intensify efforts toward the speedy rescue of all abducted persons and ensure their safe return to their families.

The association further urged the government to adopt proactive and sustainable security measures aimed at preventing future incidents of kidnapping and other violent crimes across the zone.

On electoral matters, NAWOJ Zone D appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a free, fair, and credible Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It also encouraged residents of the FCT to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them participate fully in the electoral process.

While commending the efforts of security agencies in the FCT, the association urged them to intensify action against “one-chance” robbery syndicates, which continue to pose a threat to residents.

The women journalists also praised the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for ongoing infrastructural development in the territory, but called for urgent attention to the upgrading of public healthcare facilities, particularly Karu and Utako General Hospitals.

NAWOJ Zone D reaffirmed its commitment to advocacy for good governance, improved security, credible elections, and accessible healthcare for citizens across the zone.