NAWOJ, WRAPA Train N’West Women Journalists On Democracy

Share

The National President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Aishatu Ibrahim, has reiterated the association’s commitment to championing women’s participation in democratic processes.

She made this known at a training workshop held in Sokoto, represented by Daharatu Ahmed Aliyu, Zonal Secretary of NAWOJ Zone A.

The workshop targeted women journalists across the Northwest Zone A, comprising Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, and Zamfara States.

Ibrahim emphasized the importance of the theme, “The Role of Women Journalists in the Reforms of Democratic Processes in Nigeria,” noting that it is crucial in today’s context, where there is a growing call for increased women’s participation in governance and decision-making.

She described democratic processes as fundamental to promoting gender equity, assuring that NAWOJ will continue to provide capacity training and conduct research to educate society on gender issues through effective media reportage.

Ibrahim expressed optimism that the training would open more doors for women’s involvement in democracy and other sectors.

She also acknowledged the support of HUMINT Development Consult Ltd and the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), with funding from the MacArthur Foundation.

The lead facilitator at the workshop, Jibril Aliyu, advocated for the increased inclusion of women in leadership positions to enhance governance quality.

He lamented the continued marginalization of women in politics, noting that their representation in decision-making remains below five percent.

He added that the absence of women in national governance negatively impacts society, as their concerns and perspectives are often unrepresented.

In her remarks, Hajiya Rabiu Gwadabawa, Zonal Vice Chairperson of NAWOJ, described the workshop as the first of its kind in Sokoto State.

She noted its significance in shaping the knowledge and ideals of female journalists and, by extension, the society’s democratic values.

She stressed that women’s inclusion in democratic processes is a critical step toward gender equality and sustainable national development.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the NUJ Sokoto State Council, Usman Binji, commended the contributions of women journalists to nation-building and democratic growth.

He praised their resilience, courage, and commitment to truth.

Binji paid tribute to trailblazing female journalists such as Funke Treasure Durodola, Kadaria Ahmed, Bilkisu Yusuf, and Ngozi Nwozor-Agbo, acknowledging their role in shaping Nigeria’s media landscape.

He urged participants, especially female journalists, to draw inspiration from these role models and reaffirmed NUJ’s commitment to advocating for equal opportunities, workplace safety, and professional advancement for all journalists—particularly women.

Share