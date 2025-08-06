NAWOJ Urges Action On Insecurity, Education, Flood Prevention

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Zone D, has raised alarm over rising insecurity in the North Central region, particularly in Benue and Plateau States, where repeated attacks have left women and children most affected.

In a communique issued after its virtual zonal meeting held recently, presided over by Vice President Chizoba Ogbeche, the Association called on state governments and the FCT administration to prioritise proactive policing, swift arrests, and diligent prosecution of offenders.

The journalists stressed that the protection of lives and property must remain a top priority for all levels of government.

The women also urged the Federal Government to equip the military and other security agencies with modern weapons and surveillance tools to match the firepower of insurgents and criminal elements across the zone.

NAWOJ Zone D expressed gratitude to Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, for her empathy and donation towards the rehabilitation of victims of violent attacks.

They, however, appealed to state governments to ensure that the funds reach the actual victims and affected communities in a transparent manner.

Deeply concerned about the educational future of displaced children, the Association called on the wives of the President and affected state governors to empower women and safeguard children’s access to education. “We must not allow these children to become part of the rising out-of-school population,” they said.

The journalists also commended the growing support for the Special Seats for Women in Parliament Bill and urged sustained advocacy until the bill is passed into law.

On environmental issues, NAWOJ Zone D applauded NiMet’s early flood warnings but pressed for long-term solutions to prevent devastating floods.

They called on citizens in flood-prone areas to heed warnings and relocate where necessary, while urging NEMA to ramp up public awareness.

The communique was jointly signed by Plateau’s NAWOJ Secretary, Mwuese Adem; Benue’s Phoebe Atetan; and Mariam Abdulkadir-Yusuf from Kwara