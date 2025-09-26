NAWOJ, SMEDAN Train FCT Female Journalists On Entrepreneurship

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), has embarked on an empowerment initiative to equip 60 female journalists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with entrepreneurial skills.

The 5.day training, which focused on business development, innovation, and financial management, was aimed at helping women in the media diversify their income streams and build sustainable ventures alongside their journalism careers.

Speaking at the inauguration, NAWOJ National Chairperson, Comrade Aisha Ibrahim, who described the training as a long-awaited opportunity to make female journalists more self-reliant, noted that the programme would

expose the selected journalists to practical entrepreneurial skills, mentorship, and access to business development services.

She said, “I am happy this program has become a reality. My hope is that participants will benefit immensely, such that they have something to fall back on when they retire from active media practice. Beyond that, the knowledge acquired here will also sharpen how we report on economic growth and the SME sector.”

FCT NUJ Chairperson, Comrade Grace Ike, hailed the initiative as timely, stressing that women journalists need multiple streams of income to augment their often meagre salaries. She appealed for financial start-up packs to enable participants to put their newly acquired skills into practice.

“My desire has always been that women journalists have sustainable side businesses. This workshop is timely, but I appeal that participants receive starter packs to translate the lessons into reality.”

Also speaking, the NAWOJ FCT Chairperson, Comrade Bassey Ita Ikpang, thanked the National leadership for selecting the FCT as the pilot location and assured that members would maximise the opportunity.

‘The Chairperson urged participants to keep an open mind, to learn new ideas, unlearn outdated practices, and relearn innovative approaches that would enhance their businesses.”

SMEDAN’s Head of Women & Youth Division, Mrs Olabimpe Fawale, explained that the partnership was a strategic intervention aimed at giving women journalists practical skills, mentorship, and access to resources needed to thrive in entrepreneurship.

“Our goal is to provide Nigerian women with not just knowledge but the tools, mentorship, and services to transform ideas into sustainable businesses. This partnership with NAWOJ embodies our vision of building a stronger, more inclusive economy driven by empowered women.”

The training, which was designed in two Cohorts of 30 journalists each, was supported by ICSS and CAPSTONE. It includes both physical and online sessions, mentorship programmes, and access to professional business development services.